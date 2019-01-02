Driver faces charges after OPP clock vehicle travelling over 189 km/h on QEW
Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled over a vehicle going nearly double the speed limit on the the Burlington Skyway Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says in a tweet that the driver told police he was taking a friend to Niagara Falls for a test.
Schmidt says the vehicle — what appears in the tweet to be a Chrysler 300 — was clocked going 189 km/h on the QEW just before 8 a.m.
Schmidt says the vehicle was impounded and the driver is now facing stunt driving charges.
