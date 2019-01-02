Crime
January 2, 2019 1:36 pm

Driver faces charges after OPP clock vehicle travelling over 189 km/h on QEW

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

A man is facing stunt driving charges after OPP stopped a speeding vehicle on the QEW.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled over a vehicle going nearly double the speed limit on the the Burlington Skyway Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says in a tweet that the driver told police he was taking a friend to Niagara Falls for a test.

READ MORE: Stunting charge laid after 20-year-old allegedly caught driving 79 km/h over limit in Westphal

Schmidt says the vehicle — what appears in the tweet to be a Chrysler 300 — was clocked going 189 km/h on the QEW just before 8 a.m.

Schmidt says the vehicle was impounded and the driver is now facing stunt driving charges.

WATCH: Biker’s helmet cam catches shocking driving on QEII

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington Skyway
Niagara Falls
Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
qew
Speeding
Speeding driver
Stunt driving
Traffic

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News