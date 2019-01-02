Driver faces charges after OPP clock vehicle travelling over 189 km/h on QEW

Ontario Provincial Police say they pulled over a vehicle going nearly double the speed limit on the the Burlington Skyway Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says in a tweet that the driver told police he was taking a friend to Niagara Falls for a test.

Burlington OPP stop vehicle on QEW Hwy at Burlington Skyway for speeding 189 Km/h at 7:50 am. Driver stated he was driving his friend to Niagara Falls for a test. Driver was charged and his vehicle was impounded ^VI pic.twitter.com/1Qd9sbJMAs — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 2, 2019

Schmidt says the vehicle — what appears in the tweet to be a Chrysler 300 — was clocked going 189 km/h on the QEW just before 8 a.m.

Schmidt says the vehicle was impounded and the driver is now facing stunt driving charges.

