Edmonton Oilers try to end losing skid in Arizona

Mired in a six-game losing streak, the Edmonton Oilers begin a short road trip Wednesday in Arizona against the Coyotes.

The Oilers are 18-18-3 on the year and are three points up on the Coyotes in the NHL’s Western Conference standings.

The Coyotes have struggled to find consistency this season but lead the NHL with an 87.7 per cent penalty kill.

Mikko Koskinen, who took the loss against Winnipeg on New Year’s Eve, will start in goal for the Oilers while Zack Kassian will move to the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

McDavid has been oozing offensive production on a team that has lacked scoring this season, and was named the NHL’s third star of the month for December. He had eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in 13 games last month.

The Oilers and Coyotes met in the pre-season at Rogers Place with the Oilers winning 3-2.

Puck drop from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., is at 7:30 p.m., and coverage on 630 CHED begins with the City Ford Faceoff Show at 6 p.m.

