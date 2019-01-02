Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex expansion plans to be unveiled Jan. 24

The City of Waterloo will unveil the latest architectural and interior designs for the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex expansion at an open house on Jan. 24.

The information sessions will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hauser Haus.

There will be virtual reality tours and a 3D model, while city staff will be on hand to answer any questions Waterloo residents might have.

The plans include a new civic front which will include an activity court/gymnasium, additional lobby space, change rooms, storage spaces, locker space and office space.

Hauser Haus will also be repurposed to include two exercise studios.

The plans also include a new community pavilion which will be home to a senior’s activity centre.

After the plans are brought before council for approval this spring, it will take about two years for them to reach fruition.

