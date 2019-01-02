‘Super Dave Osborne’ actor Bob Einstein dead at 76

Comedy actor Bob Einstein, who famously portrayed accident-prone stuntman Super Dave Osborne and Marty Funkhouser in Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died at the age of 76.

Einstein’s brother, actor-director Albert Brooks, confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday.

“R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein,” he tweeted. “A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.”

Einstein started his career as a comedy writer in the 1960s before transitioning into acting. He debuted his optimistic but hard-luck stuntman character, Super Dave, on The John Byner Comedy Hour in 1972, and went on to play the part in several other comedy-show appearances. He eventually spun the character off into his own show in the late 1980s and early ’90s, and has also played the part on various talk shows since then.

He won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on The Smother Brothers Comedy Hour in 1969 and Van Dyke and Company in 1977.

He later appeared as Larry David’s grumpy friend, Marty Funkhouser, through several seasons of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Several cast members of Curb Your Enthusiasm also shared their grief over Einstein’s passing on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m in shock,” tweeted actor Richard Lewis, who plays himself on the show.

Sports Illustrated tweeted a video showing Einstein’s first stunt as Super Dave Osborne.

