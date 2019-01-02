Kentucky police ‘mourn’ loss of doughnut truck to blaze

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police in Kentucky found some humour after an empty doughnut truck caught fire.

WKYT-TV reports no one was injured when the Krispy Kreme driver stopped Monday after noticing smoke in the cab of his truck following a delivery in Morehead. The fire was extinguished quickly and the cause remains undetermined.

Lexington police posted photos on social media of the blackened side of the truck and officers jokingly mourning the truck’s loss. The post was accompanied by the comment, “No words.”

Police departments from across the country chimed in to offer their condolences. The New York City Police Department tweeted, “Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith … We hope you like sprinkles.”

Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith, and these guys came prepared. We hope you like sprinkles. pic.twitter.com/S2WIY2ZR38 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2019

We feel your loss. We donut know what else to say. 🍩😰🍩 — UK Police (@UKPolice) January 1, 2019

Condolences from Chicago 🍩 — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) January 1, 2019

Hang in there, 2019 will get better. — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 1, 2019

All the feels 😭 pic.twitter.com/e6fVII1zm0 — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) January 1, 2019

In this line of work, some things can’t be unseen. 😱🍩😫😪

My thoughts are with @lexkypolice officers in this time of tragedy. 😆🤣 — Officer Morton (@OfficerMorton) December 31, 2018