Kanye West spends New Year’s Eve tweeting about Drake

Rather than enjoying the New Year’s Eve celebrations with his family, Kanye West spent the afternoon trying to protect them; with a series of tweets aimed at Drake (born Aubrey Graham) — an act sure to reignite one of 2018’s biggest celebrity feuds.

In the span of half an hour, the 41-year-old unleashed 19 tweets targeting Drake for constantly “dodging” him and then following his wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram — a truly heinous act.

West also felt entitled to a public apology. More than half of those tweets were quickly deleted.

He ended the barrage of posts by reminding us that he previously called a truce and still “loves” Drake. “I love everyone, even Drake,” he wrote. “That’s my whole thing.”

It’s unclear what launched West into his Twitter rampage on Thursday, especially because he already called Drake out for following his wife in early December.

“I’ve never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake,” he wrote. “He followed my wife on Instagram. I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone, but don’t follow my f**king wife on Instagram.”

“I don’t ignore people and I don’t let people f**k with me,” he added. “This man followed my wife on Instagram. I feel a public apology in order.”

“Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?” he then asked. “This person is not Drake’s friend. Ima [sic] focus on my family, and you keep them out of all of this wrestling foolishness.”

See when you care about your family you don’t let no man push you to do nothing that could risk your freedom — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

Tweeting is legal and also therapeutic — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

If something’s on my mind and spirit I let it out — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

Love everyone — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

Many fans believe the beef began in 2010 after Drake was spotted with West’s ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose. Between then and now, he called out West in three different tracks, starting with 2016’s Summer Sixteen.

After multiple jabs at West — which were always dismissed — Drake rapped, “Now I got a house in L.A., now I got a bigger pool than Ye / And look, man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger’s what I’m saying.” That began the series of following attacks.

The lyrics of 2018’s Duppy Freestyle then implied that Drake was a “ghostwriter” for West, after he was accused of not being able to write his own material by West’s Good Music client and fellow rapper, Pusha T.

Finally, in No Stylist (2018) — a collaboration with French Montana — Drake dissed West’s brand of sneakers, the Yeezy 350s. “Keepin’ it G, I told her don’t wear no 350s ’round me,” he rapped.

West finally fired back in late 2018 to defend his shoes, his wife and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

West also called him out for sending “purple emojis” (which are reported to have been hearts), as he deals with his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

“Sending purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental s**t? I need my apologies now. Not through Scooter either, not through Travis,” he added.

“If I’m bipolar This kind of s**t can get me ramped,” he posted.

Kardashian eventually stepped in to defend West.

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

She tagged Drake and wrote, “Never threaten my husband or our family.” She also insinuated he wouldn’t be successful without the help of West, referring back to their collaborations in the early stages of his career between 2009 and 2010.

“My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know,” she posted. “He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

It seems now that he’s long over the feud. Instead of beefing, the God’s Plan rapper rung in 2019 by hosting the ‘Mod Sèlection Champagne’ New Year’s Party with business partner John Terzian, in Los Angeles.

If you were wondering, Drake, 32, has unfollowed Kardashian as of Jan. 2.

