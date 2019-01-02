Man seriously injured after pickup truck rolls over him near Peterborough

A man has suffered serious injuries while working on a vehicle just south of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the area of Fallis Line near the village of Millbrook for reports that a man was working on a pickup truck when it ended up rolling over his head and upper body.

The man was initially taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and subsequently airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre by an Ornge air ambulance.

His condition is not yet known.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, OPP said.

More to come.