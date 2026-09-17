New Brunswick mill laying off hundreds of workers, union says

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The union representing workers at a rural New Brunswick mill says hundreds of its members will be laid off in November.

Unifor says the closure of the AV Nackawic mill is a devastating decision that will put 228 people out of work and deliver a serious blow to the local economy.

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Natural Resources Minister John Herron said the company will be temporarily idling its operations.

The mill, a subsidiary of the India-based Aditya Birla Group, is a key economic driver for the rural community of Nackawic-Millville.

The company’s website says the mill produces dissolving grade pulp used in the production of textiles.

Herron says the government is working on a response plan to support those who need it most.

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Aditya Birla Group was not immediately available for comment.