Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Suresh Pai
    September 17, 2026 at 6:12 pm

    I was a part of AVN team for more than 10 years from 2014 to 2024. My heartfelt thoughts go with all affected employees. The team worked hard with ups and downs to keep the mill running all these years. Mill closure is bad for everyone, not just for its employees, rather for businesses in the province.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick mill laying off hundreds of workers, union says

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2026 5:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Slowdown in wood deliveries to Nackawic Pulp Mill affecting forestry sector'
Slowdown in wood deliveries to Nackawic Pulp Mill affecting forestry sector
RELATED: Slowdown in wood deliveries to Nackawic Pulp Mill affecting forestry sector – Sep 9, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The union representing workers at a rural New Brunswick mill says hundreds of its members will be laid off in November.

Unifor says the closure of the AV Nackawic mill is a devastating decision that will put 228 people out of work and deliver a serious blow to the local economy.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Natural Resources Minister John Herron said the company will be temporarily idling its operations.

The mill, a subsidiary of the India-based Aditya Birla Group, is a key economic driver for the rural community of Nackawic-Millville.

The company’s website says the mill produces dissolving grade pulp used in the production of textiles.

Herron says the government is working on a response plan to support those who need it most.

Story continues below advertisement

Aditya Birla Group was not immediately available for comment.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices