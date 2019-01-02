Canada
January 2, 2019 9:13 am

Man dies after slipping on ice, hitting head on curb in southwest Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

A man has died after slipping on some ice and hitting his head on a curb on Tuesday.

A A

A man has died after slipping on an icy sidewalk and hitting his head on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said a man in his 60s was walking along Spruce Drive S.W. around 11:30 p.m. when he slipped on some ice and hit his head on the curb.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Investigators said the death appears accidental but the medical examiner has been called in to investigate the incident.

— With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta EMS
calgary ice slip death
Calgary Police Service
icey sidewalks calgary
man hits head on curb death
sidewalks calgary
Spruce Drive S.W.

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News