Man dies after slipping on ice, hitting head on curb in southwest Calgary
A man has died after slipping on an icy sidewalk and hitting his head on Tuesday night, according to police.
Police said a man in his 60s was walking along Spruce Drive S.W. around 11:30 p.m. when he slipped on some ice and hit his head on the curb.
The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Investigators said the death appears accidental but the medical examiner has been called in to investigate the incident.
— With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor
