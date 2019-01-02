Man dies after slipping on ice, hitting head on curb in southwest Calgary

A man has died after slipping on an icy sidewalk and hitting his head on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said a man in his 60s was walking along Spruce Drive S.W. around 11:30 p.m. when he slipped on some ice and hit his head on the curb.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Investigators said the death appears accidental but the medical examiner has been called in to investigate the incident.

