Pedestrian hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

A woman in her 50s has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred at Shawnee Gate and James Mckevitt Road S.W., Calgary police said.
EMS said the victim had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre.
Calgary Transportation tweeted at around 11:16 a.m. that there had been an incident involving a pedestrian. They later tweeted at around 12:22 p.m. that the scene had cleared.
