Langley suspicious package scare ‘junked’

Reports of a suspicious package had Langley RCMP taking no chances New Year’s Day…

Langley RCMP received a report of a suspicious package at about 2:30 pm Tuesday in the 20400 block of Douglas Crescent.

Out of an ‘abundance of caution’, officers contacted the Lower Mainland Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) to attend to and inspect the package.

With the EDU on its way, officers cleared the area and diverted traffic from the immediate area, blocking off 204th Street at 56th Avenue near the Langley Mall as well as in front of City Hall.

By about 5 pm, the Langley RCMP had given the all-clear.

“EDU has now inspected the package and found it to be a very neatly wrapped box of garbage,” said Cpl. Holly Largy of Langley RCMP in a release. “The area has been cleared and traffic has resumed it’s normal pattern.”