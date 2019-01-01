Metro Vancouver New Year’s Eve crowds generally well-behaved

Thousands welcomed in the new year at Jack Poole Plaza for a free outdoor celebration in downtown Vancouver.

But as soon as the evening winded down, there was the mad rush to get home.

At one point, the lineup at the Waterfront Station stretched for a couple of blocks. Some people reported up to a 90-minute wait to get on the SkyTrain.

TransLink offered free and extended service to make sure everyone got home safely.

Many were in good spirits despite the long waits.

Volunteers with Green Chair Recycling spent New Year’s Day morning cleaning up the mess at Jack Poole Plaza, sorting through and separating all the material.