Canada
December 31, 2018 6:00 pm
Updated: January 1, 2019 5:55 am

Global BC helps ring in 2019 at Concord’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Vancouver

By Staff Global News

WATCH: Global BC rang in 2019 with tens of thousands of people at Jack Poole Plaza, and it all led up to a dazzling fireworks show over the water.

Thousands of people rang in the new year in downtown Vancouver Monday at Concord’s NYE Vancouver, and Global BC was live on location at Jack Poole Plaza.

This year’s New Year’s Eve event featured a free outdoor party with a DJ stage and a series of colourful roving performers, while an indoor party included several interactive exhibits for kids of all ages.

It all culminated in the massive, 10-minute long fireworks display that lit up the Vancouver skyline and the water outside Canada Place. More than 16,000 effects were lit off during the show, which had the enormous crowd spellbound.

This was the fourth year in a row for the Concords NYE Vancouver event.

