It’s a girl! MUHC welcomes its first baby of 2019

Just minutes after midnight, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) welcomed its first baby of 2019 into the world.

Baby girl Mariella was born at 12:02 a.m. to parents Olimpia and Martin Lachaine.

She weighed in at eight pounds and 14.9 ounces.

“Both the baby and her mother, Olimpia, are doing well,” the hospital noted.

The couple donated Mariella’s umbilical cord blood to the public cord blood bank at Héma-Québec.

“The stem cells will be used to develop a new transplant technique that may save the lives of adults suffering leukemia or lymphoma,” the hospital said.