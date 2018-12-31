What’s open and closed in Montreal on New Year’s Day

Curious about what you’ll be able to do on your first days of 2019?

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed over the new year:

Open

Most pharmacies will be open.

All SAQ locations will be open as of 1 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Movie theatres will be open on Jan. 1 and 2.

Most dépanneurs in and around Montreal are expected to be open.

Many of Montreal’s public markets will be open as of Jan. 2.

Montreal garbage and recycling pick-ups scheduled for Jan. 1 will be postponed. Residents are encouraged to call their borough, town or city hall to ask any questions.

Closed

Large grocery stores will be closed Jan. 1, but some small food markets may be opened.

Large shopping malls will be closed Jan. 1.

Canada Post locations will be closed Jan. 1.

Banks will be closed.

Most Montreal city offices will be closed Jan. 1 and 2, including Accès-Montréal and borough offices.

Montreal’s municipal court and points of service will be closed until Jan. 3.

Transit

On New Year’s Eve, Montreal’s public transit network, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), will stay open to ensure revelers get home safely.

On Jan. 1 and 2, transit services will run on a Sunday schedule.

The RTL buses on the south shore, STL network on the north shore and exo trains will run on a weekend schedule.

Parking metres in and around the city will follow their regular schedule.