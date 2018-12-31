Quebec 2018 year in review: Changing the face of health care

Issues of failing — or succeeding — health care in Quebec were front and centre in 2018.

After years of waiting, some families welcomed long-anticipated, life-changing treatments. At the same time, others spent the year advocating strongly for better services for English speakers and veterans.

Which Quebec health story was most memorable to you?

Accessibility for all

A new regulation aims to improve access to health care for the province’s English-speaking minority.

The goal of the revamped provincial access committee is to restore representation and increase accountability.

Game-changing policy

“Hopefully, this will stop the progression [of the disease], and maybe even a bit stronger. I think it will help my life a lot, in many different aspects,” said Sammy Cavallaro, an 18-year-old Kirkland resident with Type 2 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Cavallaro made the statement after the Quebec government announced that SMA Type 2 and 3 patients will now have access to Spinraza.

Swab for Ellie

“It’s just been incredible. It’s so heartwarming to see people’s love, compassion [and] generosity come through in so many ways,” said the family of six-year-old Hampstead resident Ellie White, who was diagnosed in early December 2017 with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and severe form of cancer.

Two months after a call for bone marrow donors, a match has finally been found for Ellie.

Taking care of our vets

“We were promised that he was going to be well taken care of with dignity, respect, the language of his choice — none of that happened,” said Barb Ekins Colpitts, whose father, Fred Ekins, lived at Ste. Anne’s Hospital until his death at 98 just two weeks before Remembrance Day.

The family of the recently deceased veteran is asking the Quebec government to work harder to uphold a high level of care at Ste. Anne’s Hospital.

Potential new home

“All options are on the table” when it comes to deciding the site of the future hospital in Vaudreuil-Dorion, said Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann.

The new hospital is supposed to serve a population of more than 155,000 and is scheduled to open by 2026.

