Quebec 2018 Year in Review: Montrealers rally together to help those in need

The year started with Montrealers rallying to find a missing 10-year-old boy. It evolved to people working together to protect the city’s most vulnerable during a record-breaking heat wave.

And, as always, questions around construction, traffic and transit took the spotlight.

Missing, but not forgotten

“We keep faith and hope that Ariel’s coming back soon at home.”

Montrealers rallied after 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou disappeared last March after leaving his home in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough to visit a friend, who lives a few blocks away.

Mountainous debate over Camillien-Houde

Montrealers rejoiced after the city ended a five-month pilot project aimed at curbing traffic on Camillien-Houde Way on Mount Royal following the 2017 death of cyclist Clément Ouimet.

The controversial project was panned for being poorly implemented and lacking public opinion.

Too hot to handle

Dozens of people died in Montreal over the summer, as the city grappled with a heatwave that smashed an almost 100-year-old record.

Health authorities noted the majority of those who died in Montreal were men who lived alone.

Wildlife worries

“We are of the view that what they are doing is improper. It is wrong for the promoters of this to get their machinery on the ground to try and change the facts on the ground.”

The future Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) light-rail project has activists and environmental groups worried about the wildlife that may be affected by impending construction.

Some like it hot

The Montreal real-estate market is on a roll and people are taking note.

According to real-estate board president Nathalie Begin, sales have been increasing for 43 months straight.

