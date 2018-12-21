Quebec reconsiders Vaudreuil hospital move but pledges it will be built on time

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann said “all options are on the table” when it comes to deciding the site of the future hospital for Vaudreuil.

On Friday, she said keeping the existing chosen location at the corner of highways 30 and 340 is possible.

However, she added changing locations is under review because the regional elected body of greater Montreal (CMM) rejected the existing site because it’s in an agricultural zone and not an urban one.

“If there are other considerations that have to be taken into account we will take another road,” McCann said.

McCann insists she’s not ruling out keeping the original site agreed to by the previous Liberal government, but she said if a new location is chosen that building and opening the new hospital won’t be delayed.

“The hospital will be built on time,” she said.

The promise is also backed by Premier François Legault.

“You will see,” he said. “Nobody will work as fast as me to build this hospital in Vaudreuil.”

‘They want to protect Montreal’

The mayor of Vaudreuil-Dorion insists the chosen site is the best one available. He said it was decided upon after a private firm looked at all the options several years ago.

“That’s the place because location, location, location,” said Guy Pilon.

He also cited safety, proximity to public transit and to residents as reasons for why that location was the best option.

Pilon said the CMM made an error in judgement.

“I don’t care what the CMM says. I don’t care. They don’t even know where we are,” he said.

“They don’t give a damn about it. They want to protect Montreal.”

Pilon wants to lobby the government to keep the current location when he meets with health officials in the new year.

The new hospital is supposed to serve a population of more than 155,000. It’s scheduled to open by 2026.

