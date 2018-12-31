Freezing rain could ring in the new year in Greater Montreal

Freezing rain may come just in time to ring in 2019, as Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Greater Montreal area.

A period of freezing rain is expected beginning Monday evening and lasting until late overnight or early Tuesday morning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the weather agency noted.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice buildup and icy surfaces.

With the precarious weather conditions, Environment Canada is asking drivers to be careful on the roads.

Montreal’s public transit network, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), will be open all night to ensure partygoers get home safely.

“With 4,000 designated drivers at their disposal, people can enjoy an efficient and reliable means of transportation to reach their destination safely during the all-night festivities,” the transit authority said.

“Adapted transport will also be on hand, making it possible for para-transit users to get around.”

