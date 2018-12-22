Unseasonably warm weather spells closure for Montreal’s closest ski hill

The unseasonably warm weather the Montreal area has experienced spelled bad news for area skiers, many of whom are looking for some holiday time on the slopes.

Mont St-Bruno, for instance, closed Friday and Saturday as warm temperatures coupled with heavy rain to melt the snow on the hill, then turn it into ice when temperatures dipped below freezing.

READ MORE: A ski hill in Mount-Royal park? It could happen again

“It was a really fast start,” said Michel Couture, the president of Ski St-Bruno. He referred to early winter weather that brought heavy snow in November — weather that allowed the hill to open about a month early.

Michel Couture is President of Ski St-Bruno. He told me that the hill lost about $100,000 the last two days, but that's largely offset by the hill's early start when we got that winter blast in November. The hill was able to open almost a month early. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/hTul4yGDgc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 22, 2018

That early start also meant that the hill already has largely offset the losses of around $100,000 incurred on Friday and Saturday.

WATCH: Slow start to the Okanagan ski season

Ski slopes like St-Bruno routinely budget for varying weather, but more often than not in Quebec, ski hills close due to intense cold, not the opposite, Couture said.

The ski hill at St-Bruno was closed Friday, closed today too. Unseasonably warm weather is the culprit. Above -2 degrees C the hill can't create snow. And the melt coupled with today's colder weather means the hill's surface is ice. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/TfsAQauLqy — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 22, 2018

Despite the fact that the ski hill warned skiers it would be closed Friday and Saturday, some visitors still made the 30-minute trek from Montreal, only to turn away disappointed. One visitor from Korea, Thomas Kang, laughed, looked up at the sky and simply said, “Aw, come on.”

READ MORE: Too cold to ski? Montreal-area hills closed, reducing service for the day

Couture said the hill will be up and running again on Sunday.

“We’re going to put the hill up and running so we have really good ski conditions for tomorrow,” Couture said.