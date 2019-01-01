Canada
January 1, 2019 10:44 am

Police investigating after body of man found in Lachine

Montreal police are investigating after officers found the body of a man in Lachine early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police are investigating after the body of a man was found on Provost Street in Lachine.

Officers arrived on the scene around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find the man unconscious on the ground next to a parked car.

Police believe he fell.

“He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

There is still a police perimeter in the area.

