Police investigating after body of man found in Lachine

Montreal police are investigating after the body of a man was found on Provost Street in Lachine.

Officers arrived on the scene around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find the man unconscious on the ground next to a parked car.

Police believe he fell.

READ MORE: Montreal police ask for public’s help in finding fatal hit-and-run suspect

“He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

There is still a police perimeter in the area.