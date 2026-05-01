Missy the dog is making waves around the world for her unexpected trip to daycare

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It’s not something you hear every day: a husky who loves her doggy daycare so much, she decided to check herself in.

Five-year-old Missy the dog is no stranger to her trips to doggy daycare. After being a client at Spot’s Place in Regina for more than four years, Missy is quite accustomed to her Monday-to-Friday visits to daycare.

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That all changed when one Monday, Missy was scheduled to go to a vet appointment instead of daycare, her owner said. But that plan fell through: Missy escaped her yard to take herself to daycare.

She surprised the staff at Spot’s Place, who shared the surveillance footage on their social media. The video garnered more than 10 million views on Instagram and TikTok, with fans asking to see more Missy content.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.