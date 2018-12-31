fatal train hit
December 31, 2018 9:58 pm

1 dead after being hit by train in northeast Calgary on New Year’s Eve: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene near 96 Avenue N.E. just west of Deerfoot Trail N.E. at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Michael King/Global News
A A

A 45- to 50-year-old man is dead after being struck by a train in northeast Calgary on New Year’s Eve, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on CP Rail tracks near 96 Avenue N.E. just west of Deerfoot Trail N.E. at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they were not sure what led up to the crash or the circumstances surrounding it, as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated as further details become known.

… More to come. 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
1 dead hit by train
Calgary Police
Calgary train hits pedestrian
Calgary train kills pedestrian
CP Rail
Deerfoot Trail fatal train crash
fatal train crash Calgary
fatal train hit
Train Crash
train crash Calgary
train vs. pedestrian

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News