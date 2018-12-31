1 dead after being hit by train in northeast Calgary on New Year’s Eve: police

A 45- to 50-year-old man is dead after being struck by a train in northeast Calgary on New Year’s Eve, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on CP Rail tracks near 96 Avenue N.E. just west of Deerfoot Trail N.E. at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they were not sure what led up to the crash or the circumstances surrounding it, as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated as further details become known.

… More to come.