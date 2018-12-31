New Year’s Eve bigger than ever at Montreal’s Old Port

Montrealers will be saying good-bye to 2018 with a bang thanks to Tourism Montreal and Moment Factory.

The Jacques-Cartier pier at the Old Port is hosting a dance party, followed by fireworks at midnight and a light show on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Moment Factory is the Montreal company that has produced several Super Bowl half time shows and worked on tours for Madonna and Ed Sheeran.

They are also responsible for the lighting display on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Once again, the bridge will be the backdrop for the fireworks and a simultaneous light show. The 15 minute show is scheduled to begin at midnight.

The party gets underway with music from local DJs starting at 7 p.m. and a concert headlined by Hubert Lenoir, along with Neev, Lydia Kepinski, Emile Bilodeau, Roxane Bruneau and Afrikana Soul Sister starting at 10 p.m.

[New Year Celebrations] 🙌🦌🥳 Return home safely tonight with @ONezrouge or using our night 🚌 network and the 🚇 wich will be open all night for the occasion at regular rate. Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/poioqBnGy7 — STM (@stminfo) December 31, 2018

The co-founder of Montreal en Fêtes, the show’s promoter, Martin Durocher, says the light show is a last-minute gift to Montrealers from Moment Factory and Tourism Montreal.

He said they hope a light show on the bridge will become an annual tradition in Montreal.

Organizers say they are expecting 100,000 people to attend the event, making it the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Canada.

The event is free of charge. The STM says the Metro will run all night and there is a special bus service in place as well.