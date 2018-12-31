Extreme cold warning: Manitoba to wrap up 2018 with ‘Arctic outbreak’

If you’re heading out for New Year’s Eve, be sure to bundle up.

Most of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is currently under an extreme cold warning. It’s something Environment Canada meteorologist David Baggaley called “a very serious Arctic outbreak.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg in for another bitterly cold New Year’s Eve

Baggaley told 680 CJOB Monday morning that Winnipeggers ringing in the New Year need to be on alert for the potential of not only frostbite, but hypothermia as well.

“The extreme cold warning out is for the windchill,” said Baggaley. “Right now in Winnipeg, we have a temperature of -26 and a windchill of around -38.

“One thing to note is we haven’t actually bottomed-out for temperature, so we’re probably going to drop a couple degrees before we start to rise again.

“We’ll probably be seeing windchills of -40 or colder for the early or mid-part of the morning and then temperatures will recover a little bit during the day. We’ll get out of the extreme windchills around mid-morning or so.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg shelters team up to help the homeless amid freezing temperatures

Manitoba isn’t alone with the extreme weather. Our neighbours directly to the south are also experiencing winter woes.

According to the U.S. National Weather service, North Dakota and Minnesota are currently under a blizzard warning, as well as extreme cold.

There is, however, some positive news on the other side of the bitter cold.

“We have to get through this cold period first,” said Baggaley, “but coming in Wednesday, we do have above-normal temperatures coming back to southern Manitoba.

“It’s kind of normal to see a cold outbreak at this time of year. Maybe not exactly on New Year’s Eve, but it is winter in the prairies.”

WATCH: CAA Manitoba sets service record due to cold