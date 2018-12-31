Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises mom with new house on Christmas

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson got to play Santa this Christmas.

Over the weekend, the actor shared a video on Instagram of him surprising his mother, Ata Johnson, with a brand new house.

“This one felt good,” he wrote on the social media site. “All our lives growing up, we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999.”

READ MORE: Movie in the works about N.S. wrestler Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

He added that his parents got divorced five years later, and things began to get complicated.

“Since then, I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need — houses, cars etc.,” he continued. “But the house this time is a special one, and the timing is very meaningful.”

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pays tribute to ‘good one’ Stan Lee

In the video, Johnson’s mother is seen opening a Christmas card. The Skyscraper star added that he wanted his mother to treat his card like Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, meaning she could pick any home she wanted anywhere she wanted.

“I always say if you got a good mama then you got a pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being,” he said.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sends video condolences to family of fan killed in car crash

Over the holidays, the 46-year-old dad of three also posted a photo with two his daughters, Jasmine and Tiana Gia Johnson.

Watch the full video of The Rock surprising his mom above.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel