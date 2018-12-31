Man charged after van crashes into gate in Gravenhurst

Police say a man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision in Gravenhurst, Ont.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Saturday, a white Dodge Caravan crashed into a gate on Chamberlain Drive.

Police say the vehicle was abandoned in a nearby driveway and the occupants of the van took off on foot.

According to police, the canine unit and the emergency response team followed a trail for some distance, however they were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say that with the assistance of the public, Bernardo Silva Araujo was located and has now been charged with failing to report a collision.

Officers are reminding motorists that if a collision occurs, it is essential that it be reported to police right away.