Minor injuries reported after vehicle collides with fire truck on Hwy. 400
Only minor injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a fire truck in Barrie.
According to a tweet from Barrie Fire, on Thursday evening, a fire truck was stopped on the northbound side of Highway 400 attending to a collision when a vehicle slid into the truck.
READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after car ends up in ditch in Penetanguishene
Barrie Fire Chief and director of emergency services, Cory Mainprize, tweeted saying two firefighters had to jump over the guardrail to avoid being hit.
According to the Mainprize, both the firefighters and the driver sustained only minor injuries as a result of the incident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.