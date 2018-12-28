Minor injuries reported after vehicle collides with fire truck on Hwy. 400

Only minor injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a fire truck in Barrie.

According to a tweet from Barrie Fire, on Thursday evening, a fire truck was stopped on the northbound side of Highway 400 attending to a collision when a vehicle slid into the truck.

Barrie Fire Chief and director of emergency services, Cory Mainprize, tweeted saying two firefighters had to jump over the guardrail to avoid being hit.

According to the Mainprize, both the firefighters and the driver sustained only minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Crews are on scene of a motor vehicle collision on the 400 N of Mapleview. A vehicle slid into the fire truck that was assisting at the collision. There are minor injuries reported. Roads are icy, slow down and drive to the road conditions. — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) December 28, 2018

This is exactly why we use fire trucks as blockers at collision scenes. The truck protects the people involved (those in the collision and first responders) and provides extra staffing to assist with the collision. Please slow down when you see flashing lights. https://t.co/kT0N4yStii — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) December 28, 2018