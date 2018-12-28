Crime
December 28, 2018 1:36 pm
Updated: December 28, 2018 1:37 pm

Minor injuries reported after vehicle collides with fire truck on Hwy. 400

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News
Barrie Fire says only minor injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a fire truck in Barrie.

Barrie Fire says only minor injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a fire truck in Barrie.

Cory Mainprize / Twitter
A A

Only minor injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a fire truck in Barrie.

According to a tweet from Barrie Fire, on Thursday evening, a fire truck was stopped on the northbound side of Highway 400 attending to a collision when a vehicle slid into the truck.

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after car ends up in ditch in Penetanguishene

Barrie Fire Chief and director of emergency services, Cory Mainprize, tweeted saying two firefighters had to jump over the guardrail to avoid being hit.

According to the Mainprize, both the firefighters and the driver sustained only minor injuries as a result of the incident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie
Barrie fire
Barrie Fire and Emergency Services
Chief Corry Mainprize
Cory Mainprize
Fire Chief
fire truck collision
Firefighters
Highway 400
Hwy 400

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News