Woman charged with impaired driving after car ends up in ditch in Penetanguishene

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after officers received a report of a vehicle in a ditch in Penetanguishene.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Dec. 18 just after 7 p.m., officers received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Church Street.

Police spoke to the driver and began a drinking-and-driving investigation.

Officers say, as a result, 68-year-old Linda Grenier was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

According to police, Grenier’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was towed and seized for seven days.

Police say she was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Midland on Jan. 10.