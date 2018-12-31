Londoners invited to ring in the new year with thousands in Victoria Park

The City of London wants to help you ring in the new year with a bang.

From family-friendly festivities to live entertainment, the Start.ca New Year’s Eve in the Park will help you welcome 2019 in style.

According to officials, it’s the city’s biggest New Year’s celebration, with thousands of Londoners coming together to enjoy a magical night filled with entertainment and activities for all ages.

Event-goers can warm up with some hot chocolate or go skating, while kids will have the chance to meet their favourite superheroes.

The event is free and gets underway at 7 p.m. in Victoria Park.

“We have the London Life family festivities for a couple of hours, followed by early fireworks at 9 p.m. for the kids and families, and then we do another set at 12 a.m.,” said event chairperson Marcus Plowright.

There will be live entertainment all evening long, including the Magen Boys from Toronto, the Amabile Choir and the London Music Awards All-Stars and Rap Pack.

“The greatest players and musicians and vocalists in our city come out and sing fan favourites all night long. It is a hell of a good party,” said Plowright.

Without the community, Plowright said none of this would be possible.

“A lot of people don’t realize the enormous project that is the New Year’s celebration is a community-led initiative,” he said.

“The city supports us, but the committee is made up of hard-working individuals from our community. These people do their best to make this event happen so that everyone in London, from any means, has something free, fun and festive to do on New Year’s Eve.”

Londoners will be able to get to the festivities with free LTC bus rides from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. The city is also offering free parking in municipal lots. Drivers only have to pay until midnight but can leave their vehicles until 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve is looking to be wet and mild in the Forest City. Environment Canada is calling for significant rainfall Monday but said it should taper off to scattered showers by Monday night. The temperature is expected to rise to 8 C before dipping to -2 C New Year’s Day.