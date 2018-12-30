Central Okanagan Christmas trees to receive new life through ‘chipping’

Now that the holiday season is winding down, officials in the Central Okanagan are asking those who had real Christmas trees to give them another life by taking them to a chipping location instead of chucking them.

Trees that are dropped off at free Chip It locations will be chipped down, then composted into a nutrient-rich soil enhancer called GlenGrow.

Tree drop-off locations include Ben Lee Park, the Cook Road Boat Launch parking lot, the Glenmore Landfill, Lake Country’s Jack Seaton Park and the Westside Waste Disposal Centre on Asquith Road.

Trees can be dropped off until the end of January.

GlenGrow will be available at different locations in the spring, including the Glenmore Landfill.

