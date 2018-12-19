Top tips yule need to know to celebrate a green Christmas in Calgary

After the paper is ripped off the presents and leftovers are scraped off plates, do you ever consider where the garbage goes after Christmas is wrapped?

“Calgarians typically produce 25 per cent more waste than usual over the holidays,” says Sharon Howland, leader of program management with the City of Calgary’s waste and recycling services.

“While Calgarians have access to recycling and composting, it is important to first reduce waste, reuse items, then recycle and compost right.”

Follow the city’s tips below to reduce waste, recycle what you can and dispose of materials correctly this noel.

Reduce and reuse

To reduce waste this holiday season:

gift experiences instead of physical goods

buy items that come with less or recyclable packaging

use fabric, flyers or old calendars to wrap presents

save gift wrap, ribbons, bags and bows for next year

plan your meals to prevent food waste

choose reuseable cloth napkins instead of paper ones

use reusable containers for leftovers instead of plastic wrap or tin foil

Recycle

Put these items in the blue bin:

wrapping and tissue paper

cardboard boxes

paper gift bags (remove handles prior)

cards and envelopes

moulded plastic packaging with recycling symbol #1-7

bubble wrap

tins

Compost

Place these foods in the green cart:

As for real Christmas trees, you can either put it in the green cart or use a drop-off location. After taking off all the fixings, cut the tree into pieces no bigger than four feet long and place in your green cart. Whole trees can be dropped off at one of 13 locations around the city from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Dispose

Toss the following into the black bin:

non-recyclable gift wrap (cellophane, metallic and foil gift wrap)

broken household items

all types of foam packaging (takeout containers and packing peanuts)

If you’re not sure what goes where, the city has a tool for that.

WATCH (July 30, 2014): Joshua Fields Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus join Global Calgary to discuss the principles of minimalism and what inspired them to try it.