East Preston community supports youth through annual charity basketball tournament

A surge of energy flooded the gymnasium of the East Preston Recreation Centre during an annual charity basketball tournament that raises money for children in the community.

“Our community is a tight-knit community. We live for basketball, we live for sports and whenever we put on a sporting event, all our people come and show up,” said Ira Fraser, one of the tournament organizers.

The East Preston Gives Back Community Charity Basketball Tournament is an opportunity not only for people to support recreational activities for children in East Preston but for players to represent the streets where they were raised in a unique way.

“The skill level ranges from intermediate to adult league players to university players. We have a high level of talent, and the kids love playing with each other. We have ages from 15 right up to 40 years old playing together, and the theme is ‘play for the street that you grew up on,'” Fraser said.

The hype was REAL inside the East Preston Recreation Centre for the annual East Preston Gives Back Community Charity Basketball Tournament. pic.twitter.com/zn8iNVTcKz — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) December 30, 2018

From Brian Street to Upper Partridge to Colley Hill, the players compete against one another to represent their home streets.

“To represent your own street is a huge thing. We’re doing this as a fundraiser, but it’s so important to some of those kids that when they’re on the court playing beside their cousins, their brothers, their next-door neighbours, it means a little bit more than just playing for your high school basketball team, your community team. You’re playing with your siblings and your loved ones,” Fraser said.

While many of the fans who energized the building are from East Preston themselves, the environment was welcoming to all who wanted to check out the action.

“It’s very much a come-togetherness, and very much you feel involved. You feel like this is where it’s at, and it’s all about coming together and loving on one another and supporting one another,” said Tammy Ewing.

The money raised at the tournament helps provide children with the opportunity to partake in recreational and educational activities.

“This money goes directly back to the kids in this community. We do fundraisers like taking the kids outside of their norm so skiing is not our norm; we take kids skiing once a year. This year, we’re sending our Grade 12 class to Atlanta, Ga., for a cultural tour,” Fraser said.