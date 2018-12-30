New year, new snow: Storm set to hit Maritimes on New Year’s Day

If Maritimers were hoping for a snow-free New Year’s, they’re about to be disappointed.

Environment Canada says Mother Nature will likely throw a snowstorm at the region on New Year’s Day.

Snow will likely begin falling over western New Brunswick near midnight on Monday before spreading east across the province early on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island should expect the snow to develop over the western portions of their respective provinces on Tuesday morning.

The low-pressure system will then continue to move east throughout the day.

The latest estimates indicate that portions of both provinces could receive up to 15 centimetres of snow before the system tapers to showers or a drizzle in the afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that should the system intensify or change as it approaches the region, snowfall amounts could change significantly.