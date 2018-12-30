Preview: London Knights at Sarnia Sting

There is a chance that the London Knights and the Sarnia Sting might not see each other in 2019 until at least September.

They will finish out their season series against each other this afternoon and tomorrow and then ring in the New Year tomorrow night.

And judging by past experience, London and Sarnia mix together come playoff time about as well as fruit cake and satisfied customers do right around now.

There has only ever been one playoff meeting between the geographical bookends of the 402 and it came in 1999. (The Knights won the series in six games and eventually came within on win of an OHL championship.)

London comes in off the back of a game that had everything you would expect following a 12-day break. The Knights beat the Spitfires 8-6 on Friday night at Budweiser Gardens. Paul Cotter had two goals and two assists on the day that he officially became a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. Cotter signed a three-year entry-level deal with Vegas.

Josh Nelson had two goals and an assist in the game. Nelson has been on a tear. He has seven goals in eight games and eleven of his 18 points this season have come in the past ten games that the third-year forward from Lockport, IL has played.

Connor McMichael remained hot as well. He now has 13 points in seven games for London.

Sarnia continues to be a team that can score goals. They have 25 in their past four games alone. They are coming off a 7-3 drubbing of Owen Sound on Friday. The problem for the Sting all season has been keeping pucks out of their net. Only the 5-win Flint Firebirds have surrendered more.

“They have some guys like Jamieson Rees who have been playing extremely well. They try to play a neutral zone game with transition. We need to make sure our breakouts are better than they were (on Friday.)” – Knights assistant coach Dylan Hunter

Rees missed time this year with a lacerated kidney. He has eight points in five games.

Sixteen year-old Jacob Perrault is out-pacing his draft class. The Sarnia rookie had two goals and two assists against the Attack on Friday and leads all rookies in scoring with 34 points in 31 games. He is the son of former NHLer Yannick Perrault.

Sarnia will be missing Adam Ruzicka who is playing for Team Slovakia at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Coverage begins this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.

READ MORE: London Knights acquire Joey Keane from Barrie Colts

Dale Hunter at 750

When London defeated the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, Knights head coach Dale Hunter earned his 750th career victory. He is the fastest OHL coach to hit that number, doing it in just over 1100 games behind the London bench. Only three coaches have ever recorded that many victories. Brian Kilrea leads all Ontario Hockey League coaches with 1193 victories. The late Bert Templeton is second with 907 wins.

You might not see this again

On Friday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 in Columbus. The first goal of the game came with a whole lot of green and gold attention. John Tavares scored it on a power play. The assists went to Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri. The power play happened because Josh Anderson was given a two-minute minor for tripping and the penalty was called by Cory Syvret. Every one of those names used to be on the back of a London Knight uniform. In all, the game featured five ex-Knights: Marner, Kadri and Tavares in blue and white and Anderson and former Knights captain Scott Harrington in the dark blue of the Blue Jackets.

READ MORE: Around The OHL: The World Juniors, a Canadian tradition like no other

Leafs add another ex-Knight

Toronto now has four former London Knights on their roster. On Saturday, the Maple Leafs acquired goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the Florida Panthers for a fifth-round draft pick. Hutchinson has been playing with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League and will join Garret Sparks in the Toronto crease until Frederik Andersen is healthy again. Anderson missed Saturday’s loss to the New York Islanders with a sore groin. Hutchinson spent the 2009-10 season with the Knights after coming over from the Barrie Colts. His NHL career has taken him to Boston, Winnipeg and Florida prior to joining the Maple Leafs.

Canada is 3-0 at World Juniors

Monday’s New Year’s Eve matchup between Canada and Russia at the World Junior Hockey Championship will give Canada a shot at a perfect round-robin record in Group A. Every line produced at least a point on Saturday in Canada’s 5-1 victory over the Czech Republic. Londoner Nick Suzuki had another assist, giving him three in three games. Knights captain Evan Bouchard also has three assists in the tournament.

Boqvist the hero

Knights defenceman Adam Boqvist scored at 3:51 of overtime on Saturday to lift Sweden past Team USA at the World Juniors 5-4. The win gives Sweden a fantastic shot at finishing first in Group B. They have now beaten both Finland and the U.S. and have a Monday game against Kazakhstan left on their schedule. Win that in regulation or overtime and they will clinch top spot.z Sweden has now won 47 consecutive group stage games. Their success hasn’t quite carried over to the medal round. Sweden has won gold just once in 12 years during their streak.

READ MORE: London Knights outlast Windsor in first game back

Up next

After meeting in Sarnia on Sunday, the Knights and the Sting will pull out their noisemakers for a Monday game at Budweiser Gardens to close out 2018. The puck drops at 4 p.m. London has a 3-0-0-1 record against Sarnia this season. Their only loss came in a shootout in Sarnia on December 12.

The first game of 2019 for the Knights will take place in St. Catharines against the Niagara Ice Dogs on January 3. London will be home to Sault Ste. Marie the next night.

All games can be heard on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.