London Knights acquire Joey Keane from Barrie Colts

The London Knights have allowed the fewest goals against so far this season and now they have added to their line of defence.

The Knights have acquired 19-year-old Joey Keane from the Barrie Colts in exchange for 17-year-old forward Dalton Duhart, a second-round pick in 2020, a conditional second-round pick in 2024 and a conditional third-round pick in 2023.

Keane is a multi-dimensional player who also adds offence as well. He has four goals and 20 points in 20 games so far this year and was tied for second-best plus-minus on the Colts. Keane was also second in penalty minutes on Barrie’s roster. He is the kind of guy who likes to get involved in everything going on anywhere on the ice.

“Joey will be another significant veteran contributor on and off the ice for the team,” said Knights general manager Mark Hunter. “We are pleased to have Joey as a part of our organization.”

The New York Rangers selected Keane in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and he left a good impression on Rangers head coach David Quinn, who told SNY, “I like Joey. He’s done a lot of good things and has great feet and good skills and sometimes kids his age try to do too much… he keeps it simple and lets his talent influence the game.”

Keane earned his way into a pre-season game against the Philadelphia Flyers and played 13 minutes.

The way he moves might remind Knights fans of a Keane already on the team. Joey Keane is the brother of Gerard Keane, who London picked in the third round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

The Keanes become the latest brother act to play for the Knights. The most recent was Liam and Richard Whittaker, although they only played in one regular-season game together. They did combine on a goal during the 2017 pre-season.

The most prolific pair of brothers on the Knights so far would be Matt and Ryan Rupert. Put their totals together and you get 574 Ontario Hockey League games played, two OHL championships and three Memorial Cup tournaments.

Joey Keane is expected to make his London debut Friday night at Budweiser Gardens against Windsor as the Knights return to action following the holiday break.

They are at the top of the OHL standings when you measure by winning percentage and judging by a move that took place the day the trade freeze lifted in the league, it appears that they plan to try to stay there.