Stevens scores 3 TDs as Riders beat Bombers in OT

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REGINA – The Saskatchewan Roughriders earned some breathing room in the CFL’s West Division standings with a thrilling 32-26 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.

The victory improves the Roughriders’ record to 8-4, good for second place in the West Division behind the Edmonton Elks who have an 8-3 record heading into Monday’s game in Calgary against the Stampeders. The Bombers slipped to 6-6 after Sunday’s loss.

The Riders had the first possession in overtime and scored on a one-yard run by quarterback Tommy Stevens. It was the third touchdown of the game for Stevens, who now has 15 rushing touchdowns on the year. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed, opening the door for the Bombers.

The Riders, however, sealed the victory by stopping the Bombers on a third-and-six attempt from the Saskatchewan 31-yard line.

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Trailing 16-13 heading into the fourth quarter, the Riders took a 20-16 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Stevens at the 11:21 mark.

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The Bombers pulled to within one point on Sergio Castillo’s fourth field goal of the game, coming with 5:44 remaining.

The Riders replied on their next possession, going 70 yards on five plays, culminating with a three-yard touchdown run by Stevens.

The Bombers forced overtime when quarterback Zach Collaros hit Dorian Singer on a five-yard touchdown pass on the final play of regulation.

First downs were hard to come by early with Saskatchewan getting the first of the game with five minutes left in the first quarter on its fourth possession. Winnipeg got its opening first down three minutes into the second quarter on its sixth possession of the game.

With Saskatchewan holding a 5-3 lead after the first quarter, the Riders got into the end zone at the 12:20 mark of the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Harris connected with Quali Conley on a seven-yard scoring pass.

After Castillo cut the deficit to 12-6 with his second field goal of the game, the Bombers took a 13-12 lead when Collaros hit Kevens Clercius on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds left in the half.

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Harris passed Doug Flutie for 10th spot on the CFL’s all-time passing list with a 72-yard completion to Daniel Wiebe early in the second quarter. Harris entered the game with 41,228 passing yards, 127 yards behind Flutie, who had 41,355 passing yards.

After passing for 341 yards on Sunday, Harris now has 41,590 passing yards and trails Matt Dunigan who occupies ninth place with 43,857 yards. Anthony Calvillo is the all-time passing yardage leader with 79,816 yards.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2026.