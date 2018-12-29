Arrests made after Norway House RCMP seize cocaine, marijuana at traffic stops

On Dec. 27 at around 11:30 pm, RCMP conducted a traffic stop in the community of Norway House.

During the stop, officers reportedly seized approximately 935 grams of cocaine.

A 47-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both from Norway House, were arrested and charges are pending.

Then, just after midnight on Dec. 28, Norway House RCMP initiated another traffic stop.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, they saw the driver throw a bag out the window.

All three men in the vehicle were arrested and police began a search.

Officers found the bag, which contained approximately 3600 grams of cannabis, and a large sum of money.

Three men from Norway House, aged 24, 25 and 27, were arrested and charges are pending.

RCMP continue to investigate.

