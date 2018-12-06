Crime
Meth, crack, guns, cash seized during downtown Winnipeg traffic stop

Winnipeg police laid dozens of drug and weapons charges on the occupants of a car travelling on Main Street early Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver switched places with a passenger before a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m. Three men and a woman were asked to leave the vehicle, at which point the driver was found to be showing signs of drug intoxication.

Police arrested and searched the driver and found a needle containing meth, four shotgun shells, two cell phones and around $200 in cash.

A search of the three passengers turned up a meth needle, cell phone, a loaded zip gun, three .22 caliber cartridges and a 12-gauge shotgun shell.

A further investigation found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun (and shells), several .22 caliber cartridges, small baggies, a digital scale, 18 hydromorphine pills and a .25 gram rock of crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Even more contraband was found upon arrival at police headquarters. Two bags containing eight grams of meth had been concealed under the female suspect’s clothing.

Harold James Maytwayashing, Gary Leo Joseph Carriere and Timothy Jordan Hastings, all from Winnipeg, and Morgan Cale Bruyere from Powerview-Pinefalls have all been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre and each face numerous charges.

