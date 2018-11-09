Winnipeg police seize $27,000 in meth at traffic stop

A traffic stop on Garry Street Wednesday evening resulted in a large meth seizure by police.

The driver was found to have a concealed, loaded, .22 calibre pistol on his person, as well as a knife, two cell phones, more than $5,000 cash, and 55 grams of meth.

A backpack in the car contained 978 grams of meth, 69 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, packaging material, and scale. The total street value of the drugs seized was $27,000.

Stephen Bartholomew Egesz, 34, faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon in a vehicle, four counts of possessing of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, and five counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

He has been detained at the Remand Centre.

