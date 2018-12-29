World
December 29, 2018 12:41 pm

Flights suspended at Hannover airport in Germany after man tries to drive onto tarmac

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE -- In this Oct. 20, 2014 file photo a building of the Hannover airport is pictured in Hannover, Germany.

Holger Hollemann/dpa via AP, file
BERLIN – Flights have been suspended at Hannover airport in central Germany after a man tried to drive onto the facility’s apron.

German news agency dpa reported that federal police said the man, who was in a Polish-registered car, was detained on Saturday afternoon.

Take-offs and landings were suspended while the incident was investigated, though the airport’s terminals remained open. It wasn’t immediately clear how long flight operations would be suspended.

The Hannover airport isn’t one of Germany’s major hubs.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

