Snowmobile crash claims woman’s life in Cumberland County

A 25-year-old woman has died following a snowmobile crash in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash on Sutherland Lake happened around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the woman was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. A male passenger was also thrown from the vehicle but was not injured, according to police.

Officers believe the snowmobile struck a piece of land on the lake while visibility was low due to white-out conditions.

The exact cause of the incident is still being investigated.