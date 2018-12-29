Snowmobile crash claims woman’s life in Cumberland County
A A
A 25-year-old woman has died following a snowmobile crash in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County on Friday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash on Sutherland Lake happened around 6:20 p.m.
READ MORE: Pukatawagan man killed by teen’s snowmobile
Police say the woman was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. A male passenger was also thrown from the vehicle but was not injured, according to police.
Officers believe the snowmobile struck a piece of land on the lake while visibility was low due to white-out conditions.
READ MORE: Jackhead First Nation man killed in snowmobile rollover near Peguis
The exact cause of the incident is still being investigated.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.