Saskatoon transportation committee defers expropriating land talks for BRT stations

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Saskatoon’s transportation committee has decided to delay discussions on whether the city will move toward taking over small parcels of private land needed for a handful of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations, following stalled negotiations with landowners.

City administrators told the committee Tuesday afternoon that, during the bus station design process, they determined they needed more property to construct their BRT bus stations, consisting of concrete platforms and bus-stopping pads adjacent to the platforms, with electrical wires beneath the platforms.

Terry Schmidt, the city’s transportation and construction general manager, told the committee that the city began consultations with landowners in 2024, has since purchased 10 properties and expects to buy five more. But talks with landowners at six sites have stalled, with the administration noting that many do not want to sell, while others have stopped responding to the city.

Administrators recommended the city move ahead with taking over the six parcels of land at these sites, ranging in size from 30 to 57 square metres. Four of the sites are on 22nd St. W., while the other two are on 8th Street East.

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Two of the six landowners resumed talks with the city when they were notified of the motion in front of council on Oct. 28, said Schmidt, adding that the other four will be re-engaged one last time.

Schmidt said administrators did their homework to make sure the bus stations do not interfere with business operations, explaining that planners explored moving the stations up or down the street but found those options were not feasible as they would block access to businesses, require changes to parking lots or cause transit users to walk further.

He also said they have designed narrower platforms with the same amenities as the others along the system, including CCTV cameras.

Business advocates raise concerns

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Business advocates representing west-end landowners voiced concerns at Tuesday’s meeting, saying safety concerns surrounding the bus stations were not specifically addressed by the city.

Karen Kobussen, CEO of the Saskatoon West Business Association, said businesses shared concerns about general access alongside loitering, littering and traffic safety, but the city continued to make offers to purchase the land rather than addressing them.

Meanwhile, Henry Chan, who also spoke on behalf of the Saskatoon West Business Association, questioned the city’s “heavy-handed” approach, noting that expropriation is typically a final resort.

Expropriation of land is covered under Saskatchewan’s Municipal Expropriation Act and is considered a “last resort” that requires reasonable attempts to purchase the land and the passing of a bylaw. Owners must also be formally notified and the province must approve it.

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Schmidt said there was a lot of “back and forth” between the administration and landowners, with concerns mainly centred on businesses’ reluctance to face potential social disorder associated with bus stations.

When asked by councillors, Schmidt said the bus stations around 22nd Street West would be fitted with shatter-resistant glass and would have buttons that would need to be pushed to offer heat.

The owners of a used car dealership at 221 22nd St. West shared concerns about a potential land acquisition via written comments to the committee, saying they need the space in front of their business for access and displaying vehicles, which would be impacted by even a small land transfer.

2:25 Landowners caught off guard by Saskatoon’s BRT expropriation recommendation

Committee to weigh other options

Administrators also presented the committee with another option of building the stations on land they already own, but these were presented as “substandard” as they would lack the shelter and transit user information other BRT stations are fitted with.

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Schmidt said these stations would include only a bus stop sign and a concrete pad and would not have a shelter or benches. If there is negative feedback and some desire to retrofit these stops down the road, they would have to restart the negotiation process with landowners, he added.

Coun. Robert Pearce made the deferral motion, calling expropriation a “nuclear response” and seeking more time for the administration to reach out and assess whether there is a desire to continue negotiations.

Meanwhile, Coun. Bev Dubois voted against the deferral motion, saying businesses would have time for consultation within the next couple of weeks before the item would have gone in front of councillors at the end of the month.

The item will now be considered at the next transportation committee meeting at the beginning of December, with Schmidt saying it will not critically delay the BRT project overall.

Administrators say they will begin reaching out to the six property owners as soon as Wednesday.

BRT construction progressing

Construction for the city’s 94 BRT stations started in September 2024, with 41 completed so far. The city expects 14 additional stations to be finished by the end of this year, with the remainder planned for construction next year.

Last month, city council voted through new design plans for a stretch of the BRT on downtown’s 1st Avenue between 19th and 25th streets following five months of stakeholder engagement.

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Construction of bus lanes and stations continues on College Drive, modifying traffic lanes and intersections, which snarled commutes for students and hospital-goers in mid-September.

The city expects to launch the BRT system in 2028.