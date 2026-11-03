McGill confirms convicted murderer no longer enrolled as a law student

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Montreal’s McGill University says a man who was convicted of murder and attempted murder for attacks committed in 1984 is no longer a student.

McGill’s provost, Angela Campbell, informed students and staff about the news in a statement sent on Monday.

“McGill’s principal obligation is our duty of care to everyone who learns, works and lives on our campuses,” Campbell wrote.

Campbell sent the message after news from October about Jeffrey George Ewart’s enrolment in law classes while on parole sparked concern about student safety and debate over whether or not he should be allowed to attend.

Ewert, now in his 60s, was sentenced to two life sentences after he sexually assaulted and strangled two women in British Columbia in separate 1984 incidents that left one victim dead and the other severely disabled.

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Campbell’s note did not identify Ewart by name, but said a person on day parole who was admitted to its law faculty this fall is no longer enrolled.

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“Each student and colleague deserves a learning and research environment that is safe, respectful, inclusive, and conducive to their flourishing and success'” Campbell said.

Campbell said the university has launched an independent review of admissions processes and protocols that will take several months to complete.

“The goal of this review is to make sure existing procedures are sufficiently rigorous, set clearly defined responsibilities, and reflect our values, our academic mission, and our duty of care,” she wrote.

Campbell said the school is also committed to “dignity and second chances.”

“We believe in rehabilitation and in education’s power to transform lives,” the statement read. “Accordingly, past convictions do not, on their own, bar anyone from studying here.”

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Campbell also acknowledged that students have been under strain due to media attention generated by the case, and that “differing views about recent events have created tensions within our community.”

The statement did not say whether Ewert’s enrolment was revoked by the school or whether he withdrew. The Canadian Press could not immediately reach his lawyer for comment.

Correctional Service Canada confirmed that it had issued a warrant to suspend Ewert’s conditional release and said he has returned to custody while the situation is being reviewed.

The agency said it can move to return someone to custody “when there are reasonable grounds to believe that the offender has breached a condition of release or that the risk they present can no longer be safely managed in the community.”

The agency said it can either cancel the suspension within 30 days or refer the case to the Parole Board of Canada for a post-suspension review.

McGill said it could not comment on specific cases for privacy reasons. However, it said that while criminal background checks are not typically part of Canadian universities’ admissions processes, the school “would act quickly and decisively should concerning information be brought forward about a student’s background or behaviour on campus.”

McGill said its procedures also include consulting relevant government bodies and its own policies to remove the individual from campus and to review its admission processes to ensure the situation isn’t repeated.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.