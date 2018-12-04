Jackhead First Nation man killed in snowmobile rollover near Peguis

A 40-year-old man from Jackhead First Nation is dead after a snowmobile rolled over Sunday morning, say Peguis RCMP.
READ MORE: Swan River man killed in another Manitoba snowmobile crash
The incident took place on the main road in the Jackhead community, about 75 km north of Peguis.
RCMP continue to investigate.
WATCH: Snowmobile Safety Tips
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.