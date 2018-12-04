Crime
December 4, 2018 3:12 pm

Jackhead First Nation man killed in snowmobile rollover near Peguis

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP Peguis detachment.

RCMP
A 40-year-old man from Jackhead First Nation is dead after a snowmobile rolled over Sunday morning, say Peguis RCMP.

The incident took place on the main road in the Jackhead community, about 75 km north of Peguis.

RCMP continue to investigate.

