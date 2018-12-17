Pukatawagan RCMP
December 17, 2018

Pukatawagan man killed by teen’s snowmobile

RCMP in Pukatawagan are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man on a winter road.

Police responded to a call around 10 p.m. Saturday involving a dead man on a winter road. They later determined that the man had been struck by a snowmobile.

The driver of the snowmobile – a 16-year-old boy from the community – reported the incident to police a short time later.

