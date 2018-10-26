Crime
October 26, 2018 3:34 pm

Charges laid in Pukatawagan homicide

Pukatawagan RCMP have charged a local man with manslaughter in the June death of an 18-year-old in the northern Manitoba community.

The teen victim was transported to the Pukatawagan Nursing Station, where he was pronounced dead, on the evening of June 8.

Nikosis Bighetty, 20, was arrested and charged Thursday. He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in The Pas Provincial Court on Monday.

RCMP have determined that the accused and the victim were known to each other and both lived in Pukatawagan.

Local RCMP and the RCMP’s Major Crimes Service continue the investigation.

