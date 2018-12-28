Crime
December 28, 2018 8:30 pm

Caledon man charged with 1st-degree murder after 18-year-old Thornhill man dies

OPP say officers were called to a Caledon property before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 20-year-old Caledon man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Thornhill man.

Police said officers were called to a property on King Street in Caledon at around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday to respond to “a sudden death.”

In a statement, police identified the victim as Thornhill resident Tyler Swartz.

Caledon resident Jonathan Weir was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He made an appearance at an Orangeville court on Friday and is still in custody.

It’s not known how Swartz died. A police spokesperson said he couldn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the death as the details are the subject of a court-ordered publication ban.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

