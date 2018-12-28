Police say no evidence yet to corroborate alleged Vancouver child luring

Vancouver police say they have not yet been able to corroborate a claim that a six-year-old girl was lured from a Vancouver elementary school and sexually assaulted.

The alleged incident was reported to have happened on Dec. 5, at Sexsmith Elementary School in South Vancouver.

A man allegedly took the girl away from school property, assaulted her, and then walked her back to school, according to the report.

On Friday, police said that detectives from the Vancouver Police Department’s sex crimes unit and youth services section had investigated tips, interviewed staff and students, canvassed the neighbourhood and reviewed multiple videos but “have been unable to corroborate the information initially provided to police.”

“We feel this is an important update for parents, staff, students and the broader community to be aware of,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard in a media release.

“Investigating any allegation that affects one’s personal safety, especially the health and safety of a child, is a priority for the Vancouver Police.”