Free burgers for furloughed government workers at DC burger joint

The U.S. federal government may be partially shut down, but a D.C. burger joint is open for business and offering furloughed government workers free burgers.

Z-Burger owner Peter Tabibian said he handed out free burgers five years ago during the government shutdown of 2013. Back then, the shutdown lasted for over two weeks and almost put Tabibian out of business when he handed out over 15,000 burgers. This time, he said he will take it day by day.

Despite the financial risk, he said he and his employees “really feel bad” for the furloughed government workers and want to help. Tabibian said he even hopes the burgers can draw in feuding politicians to help them work out a deal.

“We hope that we can get the politicians into Z-Burger and they can sit over a nice juicy burger and hammer this thing out and get these good people back to work,” the owner explained.

“I think once people sit over a nice burger, they’ll relax and they put their stuff aside and they see all these working people coming in here and see how hardworking they are and they can hammer this thing out real quickly,” he said.

“Over a burger, you can solve anything.”

The shutdown is now in its sixth day. Lawmakers returned to Washington on Thursday with no quick resolution in sight.